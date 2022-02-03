GFA extends deadline for reduction of second division clubs at Regional FA's

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Ghana Football Association has taken a decision to extend the deadline for the reduction of teams at the ten Regional Football Associations (RFAs) to the end of the 2023/24 football season.



The decision is to enable the RFAs to execute the assignment of bringing competitiveness and development to the 2nd and 3rd Division Leagues gradually until the end of the 2023/24 season.



It will be recalled that the GFA in August 2020, issued a directive to the Regional Football Associations to take steps to reduce the number of Division 2 and Division 3 clubs within a period of two seasons.



The latest decision comes to replace that directive following numerous appeals from the 10 Regional Football Association Chairmen.



