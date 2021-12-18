GFA explains Milovan Rajevac's demand for additional backroom staff

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

GFA appoints Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo as assistants for Milovan Rajevac



Black Stars to camp for two weeks in Qatar before AFCON



Ghana to play high profile pre-AFCON friendlies



Ghana Football Association has confirmed that Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac, has demanded an improvement in the number of his backroom staff.



The association's communication director, Henry Asanti Twum, has said that the Serbian's request is on the account of second assistant, Otto Addo's unavailability during the AFCON tournament.



Twum's explanation affirmed a wide report that Milovan has suggested to the GFA to beef up his backroom staff.



"Coach Milovan has requested an additional assistant coach because Bundesliga will go on break for Christmas and we might not have Otto Addo for Black Stars duties so there is the need to have a temporary assistant coach for Milovan for the AFCON games", Twum said on Light FM.



Otto Addo is part of the technical team of Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund. The league will go on Christmas break in December and resume in January 2022.



Meanwhile, the African Cup of Nations(AFCON) will commence on January 9, 2022, and end on February 9.



Therefore, Addo will be available for Black Stars duties during the team's pre AFCON preparation in December but will not be available for the tournament proper.



The Black Stars technical team is made up of the head coach, Milovan Rejevac; assistant 1, Maxwell Konadu; assistant 2, Otto Addo; and goalkeepers trainer, Richard Kingston.



Ghana will pitch two weeks camping in Qatar, Doha, ahead of the competition. The GFA is looking forward to lining up three high profile friendlies to put the squad into shape.



However, Milovan Rajevac is expected to name his provisional squad for the Qatar trip in the coming days.