GFA endorses maiden edition of National Fitness Day

Sports News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The GFA has thrown its weight behind the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day activity which was launched by the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports on Friday, August 19, 2022.



The objectives of the initiative are as follows:



To promote fitness and good health among the general public



To promote good community relations among residents of various communities



To create awareness about fitness and health issues



To promote community sports and recreation



To promote physical and mental health and wellbeing



Provide technical /professional services in selected sporting disciplines for talent identification



Provide active patriotism, good citizenry and ethnic integration



This year’s edition will take off at the Accra Sports stadium at 5:30 am on Saturday, September 10, 2022.