GFA does not want Asante Kotoko to succeed - Dan Kweku Yeboah claims

Veteran broadcast journalist, Dan Kweku Yeboah, has claimed that there is an agenda against the progress of Asante Kotoko by the current leadership of the Ghana Football Association.
According to the Peace FM Sports show host, Asante Kotoko is currently suffering from 'hash' treatment from the Ghana Football Association because of their CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.
He stated that Nana Yaw Amponsah is seen as a threat to the position of GFA President, Kurt Okraku, hence the attempt to sabotage the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.
“The current leadership of the Ghana Football Association does not want Asante Kotoko to succeed,” he stated.
Dan Kweku Yeboah made this claim while reacting to the ban placed on referee Kenny Pady for awarding a penalty for Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak.
“This has a lot to do with Nana Yaw Amponsah. Kurt Okraku sees Nana Yaw Amponsah as a rival and a threat to his presidency. This is why his antagonism has been extended to Asante Kotoko” Kwaku Yeboah indicated," he said on Peace FM as quoted by myfabulousonline.com.
