GFA did not inform NSA before submitting Cape Coast Sports Stadium to CAF - NSA boss

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi has stated that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should have consulted his outfit before choosing the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for the World Cup matches.



Professor Twumasi revealed that the GFA did not inform the NSA about their decision to submit the Cape Coast Stadium for Ghana’s World Cup matches to the Confederation of African Football.



According to him, the NSA would have advised the GFA to add either the Accra Sports Stadium or Baba Yara Stadium for the Black Stars home matches.



“We wanted the GFA to consider the Accra Sports Stadium or the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Later we were told that the GFA had already sent the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to CAF. At least they should have informed us. The Accra Sports Stadium has been certified by CAF,” Professor Twumasi said on Happy 98.9 FM.



The NSA boss disclosed that CAF had already approved the Accra Sports Stadium for matches and it would have been prudent if they had been consulted earlier.



“Even we had the Liberia national team playing one of their qualifiers here. So after getting to know that the game will still be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, we decided to speed up work on the field”, he said.



However, the NSA has said it is working around the clock to improve the Cape Coast Stadium to host Ghana’s game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



The stadium was used for Ghana’s 65th Independence march parade on March 6, 2022.