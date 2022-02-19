GFA deploys military to guard 2 Division One League matches this weekend

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Military officers have been deployed to offer security for two Division One League matches which would be this weekend.



The move was taken by the Ghana Football Association to curb any form of chaos that may arise due to the result of the match.



With only three points apiece, DOL Zone 2 league leaders Samartex will host second-placed New Edubiase at the Bekwai Gyamfis Park on Sunday.



In DOL Zone 3 also, only 2 points separate league leaders Oda Kotoku Royals and FC Tema Youth FC who come up against each over also on Sunday.



Due to the tension building up for the game, the Ghana Football Association has requested more military presence for the two matches.



The Safety and Security Committee of the GFA explained that the decision to deploy more military men for the match is a result of the league positions and point gap between the clubs in both fixtures.



“Historical profile of matches involving these teams, the general security cooperation profile recorded at the home venues of these teams, the intelligence gathered from these match venues, as well as anticipated events that may breach the security of players, officials and spectators, before, during and after these selected matches,” the GFA stated.



“The GFA wishes to entreat clubs and stakeholders involved in the aforementioned matches, therefore, to offer their utmost support, cooperation and understanding towards an incident-free event on the match day,” the GFA’s statement added.