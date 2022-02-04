GFA contradict Sports Ministry on why Ghana camped in Qatar ahead of AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and The Youth and Sports Ministry have given conflicting reasons for the Black Stars camping in Qatar ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif explained on the floor of Parliament that the ministry and the FA chose Qatar to get the team to acclimatize the Whether.



“The ministry and the GFA agreed to camp in Doha because the Black Stars have the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup and we are going to play Nigeria."



“If we get the opportunity to qualify then it’s only important the players acclimatize,” Ussif said in Parliament.



However, GFA spokesperson Henry Asante Twum, speaking with Asempa FM said the decision to camp in Qatar was not to acclimatize but instead to "seek high-profile friendlies".



“We didn’t go to Qatar to acclimatize but to seek high-profile friendlies. Despite already sealing a date with Algeria, we were even in talks with Gambia and Egypt,” he said.



Many Ghanaians have attributed the Black Stars shambolic performance at the AFCON to poor preparations.



Many believe the decision to hold 3 weeks camping in the Asian Country gave the players bad conditioning before the start of the tournament.



Ghana during their preparations played on friendly in Qatar, when they lost to Algeria 3-0.