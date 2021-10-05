GFA considering Len Clay stadium for Ghana vs Zimbabwe 2022 World Cup qualifier amid NSA 'turf war'

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association is considering moving the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Saturday to the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi after clashing with the National Sports Authority over the accreditation badge.



The GFA is tossing with the idea of moving the fixture from the Cape Coast Stadium with just four days to kick-off.



It's unclear what might have sparked the latest move but there are claims that the FA want to avoid a clash with the NSA over the usage of the Cape Coast Stadium facility.



Speculations are rife that there is a growing tension between the NSA and the GFA regarding accreditation for the match.



While the GFA has started processes for accreditation, the custodian of the facility has warned any accreditation without the tag of NSA or official stamp will be rejected at the venue.



"The National Sports Authority (NSA) is cautioning the general public on the need to obtain an NSA approved tickets to be deployed into our stadium. The security agency to be deployed on that day, will not accept any tickets or accreditation tags without NSA's logo and/or official stamp," part of a strongly worded statement signed by Public Relations Officer Charles Obeng Amofah read.



GFA Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro has confirmed moves to change the home venue.



"We have written to CAF for a change of venue and if granted the Black Stars game against Zimbabwe will be played at the Len Clay Stadium." Sarfo is quoted by Accra-based Vision 1 FM



The Black Stars will commence training on Tuesday ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe on Saturday.



According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), 27 out of the 32 invited players are expected in the team's camp.



Five players namely Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, Tariqe Fosu Henry, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Mubarak Wakaso, and Emmanuel Gyasi have been excused and will not take part in the qualifiers.



The team is expected to travel to Cape Coast Tuesday afternoon – where they will train in the evening.



Meanwhile, England-based right-back Andrew Kyereh Yiadom who plays for Reading FC is currently being assessed after picking up a knock on Saturday during a Championship game against Cardiff City.



Ghana is scheduled to play the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a doubleheader with the 1st leg set for the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021.