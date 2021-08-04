GFA congratulates Hasaacas Ladies on CAF Women's Champions League qualification

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association has congratulated Hasaacas Ladies FC on qualifying for the maiden TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League.



The Ghanaian champions on Monday defeated USFA from Burkina Faso 2-0 to pick one of the two slots for WAFU Zone B and also qualified for the final of the ongoing tournament in Cote D’Ivoire.



"This is a wonderful achievement and truly historic," General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo told ghanafa.org



"As the champions of our Women’s Premier League, we knew they have the qualities that is required to conquer West Africa and make it to the maiden Champions League."



"The entire football fraternity is proud of this achievement and it’s our hope they go to Egypt and make Ghana proud in the main tournament."



Hasaacas Ladies FC will face Rivers Angels from Nigeria in the final on Thursday, August 05, 2021.



"The entire nation is behind them so they should continue to shine in the final and beyond," he added.



The TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League is scheduled for Egypt in November 2021.