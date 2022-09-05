GFA confirm venue for Black Stars’ international friendly against Brazil

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association have confirmed France to host the international friendly between Black Stars and Brazil.



The game will be played at Le Havre's Stade Oceane, which has a capacity of 25,178 all-seated.



"The venue for the International friendly between Brazil and Ghana has been confirmed. The two teams will face off in Le Havre – France on Friday, September 23, 2022, as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals," GFA wrote on their website.



After the Brazil encounter, Ghana will entertain 139th-ranked Nicaragua in another friendly four days later in Spain.



Both games form part of Ghana’s preparations for the upcoming 2022 Qatar World Cup in November.



Head Coach Otto Addo will use the matches to assess the team for the competition which is scheduled to start on Sunday, November 20, 2022.



Aside from the two matches in the September International window, the Black Stars will face off with Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 17, 2022, to wrap things up before our first Group game in Qatar.



Ghana have been paired with Portugal (November 24), South Korea (November 28) and Uruguay (December 2) in Group H in the World Cup.