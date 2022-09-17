GFA confirm date for Asante Kotoko's postponed game against Nsoatreman

Sports News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] have announced a new date for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League (GPL) match-day 1 outstanding fixture between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.



The game will now be played on Wednesday, September 28 according to the statement released by the FA.



The opening day clash between the league title holders and the newly-promoted side could not hold last week due to their assignment in the 2022/23 Caf Champions League.



Kotoko are battling Rail Club du Kadiogo in the first preliminary round stage which means they were unable to honor their first two league games – against Nsoatreman and Bechem United – fixed on the same weekends as the inter-club fixtures.



Now the Ghana FA has found a suitable date for the Kotoko-Nsoatreman clash.



"The betPAWA Premier League Matchday 1 outstanding game between Asante Kotoko SC and Nsoatreman FC has been scheduled for Wednesday, September 28, 2022," the statement read.



"The opening league game was rescheduled due to Asante Kotoko SC’s CAF Champions League preliminary round match against RC Kadiogo.



"The match will kick off at 3:00 pm on September 28 at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.



"All Stakeholders are kindly informed to take note accordingly."



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will engage Kadiogo in the return leg of the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League at Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.