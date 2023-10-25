GFA condemns misconduct at matches, warns clubs, officials & supporters

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has strongly condemned acts of violence and misconduct that occurred at some match venues during the Premier League Matchday six games.



Following the Match Reports from all match venues, the GFA assured the sporting public that there will be a strong action from the appropriate organs of the GFA against culprits in accordance with its Disciplinary Code and relevant Competition Regulations.



The sporting judicial proceedings and its sanctions regime will be strictly enforced.



Clubs, team officials, and supporters have been reminded of their responsibilities and duties to exhibit behaviours of respect, fair play, and tolerance before, during, and after all football matches at all times.



Clubs have also been urged and encouraged to join the Association in the quest to further educate all stakeholders, including club supporters on the provisions of the Disciplinary Code and the sanctions their misconduct pose to the clubs.



The GFA in a statement reminded supporters that there are processes for redress for all issues, which they should allow the management of their clubs to pursue officially.



The Association, however, commended the security services for their professionalism, protection, and patience during the incidents.



The Association has further assured the security services of cooperation to effect arrest of persons who violate national laws at games and take them through the criminal justice system.



The warning comes after Asante Kotoko fans expressed their frustration on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex following a 2-2 draw between their team and Nations FC in a local derby.



Disappointed by the result, irate supporters are said to have vandalised the stadium's seats.



The tension escalated when the home team were awarded a late penalty, sparking outrage among visiting supporters.