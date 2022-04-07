GFA committed to develop Women’s football - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, says his outfit is committed in ensuring the development of women’s football in Ghana.



According to him, qualification of the Balck Princesses to the World Cup, indicates that government investment in women’s football in Ghana is yielding results.



Kurt Okraku said this when the Black Princesses team visited the Jubilee House on Tuesday to meet the Vice president, Dr Bawumia.



Addressing the Vice president and other stakeholders at the meeting, the GFA president said, “Your Excellency, If you have followed women’s football in the country the women have always been the pacesetters. They are the first team to qualify for the World Cup. In 1999 the Black Queens qualified for the Mundial and they were the first team national team to ever qualify for the World Cup, six years before the men’s team in 2006. A few weeks ago these beautiful Princesses also made history and qualified to the World Cup.



“What has been achieved today is as a result of a conscious effort of investing in female sports first from your government through the sector Ministry, GFA, and our partners.



He added that the Football Association has given premium to the development of women’s football since they came into power.



“Since we took charge of office two years ago, we have placed a premium on the development of women’s football. We got Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to invest in the women’s game and our partners all believe in how our football administration has been operating over the years and we are beginning to see the results on the pitch.



“We have also undertaken capacity training programs with UEFA and they are beginning to yield results. For the first time, our Women’s Premier League (WPL) is live on free-to-air TV on Max TV.



“This will be the sixth time the team has qualified for the World Cup and it is no mean achievement. We will continue to invest in the sport and we also encourage you not to give up in investing in women’s football”.