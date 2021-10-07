GFA clears merit awards ahead of 2021/22 football season

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association is delighted to announce that it has made full payment of merit awards to winners of the various competitions in the 2020/21 football season.



These merit awards include Prize money for the Winner of the Ghana Premier League and the 1st and 2nd Runner up, Winner of the MTN FA Cup, the Women’s Premier League, and Women’s FA Cup.



Others include Prize money for Winners of each of the Three Zones in the Division One League and the three clubs that finished second in Zone One, Two, and Three.



Here is the breakdown of the respective Merit Awards:



Premier League:



Ghana Premier League Winner – Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc250,000).



Ghana Premier League 1st Runner Up – One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc150,000).



Ghana Premier League 2nd Runner Up – Eighty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc80,000).



MTN FA Cup:



Winner – Eighty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc80,000).



Runner up – Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc30,000).



Division One League:



Winners of Three Zones – Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc50,000) each.



Runner up of Three Zones – Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc30,000) each.



Women’s Premier League:



Winner – Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc50,000).



Runner up – Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc30,000).



Third Position of Each Zone – Fifteen Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc15,000).



Women’s FA Cup:



Winner – Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc30,000).



Runner Up – Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc10,000).



The Ghana Football Association would like to congratulate the various champions of the elite competitions and wish all elite clubs the best of luck in the 2021/22 season which gets underway on Friday, October 29, 2021.