GFA charge Legon Cities, Michael Ampadu for assaulting referee Charles Buluu

Legon Cities FC, defender Michael Ampadu and club official Kwame Asenso Onyina have been charged by the Prosecutor of the Ghana Football Association for various acts of misconduct in their opening league game against Medeama SC over the weekend.



Legon Cities are being charged for failing to ensure the safety of the match officials assigned for their home game against Medeama SC while defender Michael Ampadu is being dragged to the Disciplinary Committee for physically assaulting referee Charles Buluu.



Club official, Kwame Asenso Onyina on the other hand has been charged for "verbally attacking the match officials while on their way to the dressing room and also attempted to physically attack the referees," part of the GFA statement read.



Legon Cities lost 1-0 to Medema SC in their opening game of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League campaign at the El-Wak Stadium.



The GFA Prosecutor has charged Legon Cities FC, an official of the Club Kwabena Asenso Onyina and a player of the Club, Michael Ampadu.



The Club was charged for breaching Article 16(1)(c) and Article 16(2)(f) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 after it did fail to ensure the safety of match officials in the betPawa Premier League Day One game against Medeama SC as a player of the club(Michael Ampadu) was seen physically assaulting the center referee (Charles Benle Bulu) by punching his mouth on the field of play.



Again, the Club was charged for failing to ensure the safety of match officials as officials of the club (Salifu Yaya, Kwabena Asenso Onyina) were seen verbally attacking the match officials while on their way to the dressing room and also attempted to physically attack the referees.



Lastly, the Club was charged after its supporters deflated the rear tyres of a vehicle belonging to the center referee (Charles Benle Bulu).



Both the Club Official and the player have been individually charged on two counts of misconducts each and are expected to respond to the charges on or before Wednesday, September 14, 2022, following which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate the three cases.



