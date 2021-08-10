GFA cautions public against fake and unrecognized football coaching course

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to caution and notify the general sporting public to beware of some unauthorized persons organizing fake and unrecognized football coaching courses.



Per the new Confederation of African Football (CAF) Coaching Convention, the only recognized coaching courses to be held in Ghana are as follows:



CAF Pro License

CAF Licence ‘A’

CAF Licence ‘B’

GFA Licence ‘C’

GFA Licence ‘D’



The GFA may also (in limited situations) recognize coaching courses from other Confederations such as UEFA, CONMEBOL obtained within their jurisdiction but not undertaken in Ghana.



GFA has not granted any individual or institution authority to undertake any coaching course in Ghana and wishes to alert the general public to beware of such fake and unrecognized coaching courses.



Currently, the only approved coaching course is the ongoing GFA Licence “D” course being organized through the various Regional Football Associations (RFAs).



The new CAF Coaching Convention also makes provision for Refresher Coaching Courses for all the above licenses every two (2) years after obtaining the licenses without which the licence becomes invalid.



In the coming days, the Technical Directorate will role out the unlisted coaching courses:



CAF License ‘A’ Refresher course

CAF License ‘B’ Refresher course

GFA License ‘C’ Refresher course



The CAF Licence ‘A’ Refresher course will be a prerequisite for the CAF Pro-Licence when it is officially opened by CAF.