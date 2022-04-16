GFA can’t stop Player exodus – Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Ghana Football Association’s (GFA), President Mr. Kurt Okraku has revealed that the exodus cannot be stopped by the football association.



Players leaving the domestic scene for greener pastures is gradually becoming the norm and way of survival for both clubs and players ignoring the domestic league and making it unattractive to cooperate entities.



But President of the GFA believes the practice where players are transferred outside the country at early stages can’t be stopped because it feeds clubs' operations.



The Ghana Premier Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mr. Karl Tuffour on GTV Sports Plus, on Friday, April 15, 2022, Mr. Kurt Okraku argued that clubs depend on transfer fees to fund their activities, thus the GFA can not halt clubs from exporting any player no matter how long a player has featured for its club on the local scene.



He added that it even brings revenue to the country and stabilizes the lives of the players.



“It is a very complicated matter, to be honest, we are talking about the migration of the players. Generally speaking, transfer revenue is a key revenue stream in football this is what we need to know,” the GFA boss retorted.



“In the western world, it remains a key revenue stream whether in England, Portugal, in Germany, etc is the key revenue stream”.



“In the South Americas, it is a much bigger revenue stream same is applicable in Ghana so clubs will forever rely on transfer revenue to feed club operations. And once there is a movement of players it becomes difficult to say the player can’t move,” he added.