GFA boss Kurt Okraku visits Thomas Partey in London

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kurt Okraku meets Thomas Partey in London



Mohammed Salisu reveals readiness to play for Ghana



GFA President Kurt Okraku shares pictures of meeting with Mohammed Salisu



President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has paid a courtesy call on Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Teye Partey in London.



Kurt Okraku who was on a working visit to Europe met some of the Ghanaian players in the United Kingdom.



The two reportedly talked about the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June. Kurt Okraku also encouraged the Arsenal midfielder to make a strong comeback from his injury that has ruled him out of the season.



He posted photos of their meeting on his Facebook page with the caption "Another son of the land, Thomas Teye Partey. Good to have seen you. I pray God continues to be with u at all times. Good luck."







The Ghana Football Association president also posted on his page that he met Southampton defender and Black Stars target Mohammed Salisu.



"Took time off official duties to speak and to visit some Ghanaian players in the last few days. Salisu, I pray the almighty Allah continue to protect you. You have a big career ahead of you. Stay blessed," he wrote on his page.











Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







