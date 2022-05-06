GFA boss Kurt Okraku visits Mohammed Salisu in England, persuades him to play for Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Kurt Okraku meets Black Stars players



Mohammed Salisu reveals readiness to play



Salisu asks for more time to settle in England



In an attempt to get Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu to play for Ghana, the president of the GFA, Kurt Okraku has paid a visit to him in England.



The Ghana Football Association president who was on a working visit in Europe had a fruitful and friendly meeting with the player at his base in England.



The meeting between the two was to address the issues about Salisu's delay in making an appearance for the Black Stars.



Although Salisu expressed his desire to play for Ghana during the course of their conversation in Hausa, Okraku jokingly pressed him to name the date which he would like to play for Ghana.



However, Salisu asked the GFA boss to have patience since he still wants to settle in England first before playing for the Black Stars.



Kurt Okraku who made the post about his conversation with the Southampton defender on his official Facebook page said, he "took time off official duties to speak and to visit some Ghanaian players in the last few days..



“Salisu, I pray the almighty Allah continue to protect you...You have a big career ahead of you…Stay blessed," Mr Okraku wrote on Facebook.







