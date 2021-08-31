GFA bans Dreams FC coach Vladislav Viric

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dreams FC coach, Vladislav Viric has been banned after being found guilty of misconduct in relation to a post-match fight in the 2020/2021 ended season.



The Serbian trainer has been banned for four games and a fine of GH₵5,000.



Vladislav was charged on three counts of misconduct on July 6, after he was captured on video fighting at the end of the Ghana Premier League match between Dreams FC and Berekum Chelsea in Dawu, which the Blues won by a solitary goal.



The fight led to Berekum Chelsea assistant coach Abdul Hanan-Abu being hospitalised over serious injuries.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee (DC) in their verdict stated that: "In a Ghana Premier League game involving Dreams FC and Berekum Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams in July, Viric exhibited improper behavior towards the assistant coach of Chelsea (Abdul Hanan-Abu) around the dressing room area, a conduct which in the opinion of the association is ungentlemanly and likely to bring the game into disrepute."



"Viric also exhibited unsporting behavior towards the Berekum Chelsea assistant coach by punching and slapping him."



"The Serbian gaffer pleaded guilty to the charges and asked for leniency from the Committee."



"The Committee found Vladislav Viric guilty of the charges and therefore imposed a four-match on him, beginning from the start of the 2021/22 football season."



"Viric was also fined GH₵5000 and warned that any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment."



This is not the first time Vladislav has had an issue with the DC. In June, they handed him a one-match for misconduct.