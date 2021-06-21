GFA bans CAM Park at Anyinase

Sports News of

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAMP Park at Anyinase indefinitely with immediate effect.



This decision was taken following assaults on players and officials at Aiyinase resulting in injuries and damage to property and unsporting behaviour by the home supporters in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 tie between Karela United FC and Medeama SC on Sunday, June 20, 2021.



Considering the fact the Association has a process for complaining about any alleged bad officiating and a redress through the Match Review Panel, the Executive Council of the Association see any attack on the Match Officials and opposing players as “an attack against the entire sport, it being, unwarranted and criminal”.



The Executive Council has accordingly exercised its powers under Articles 14(2) and 14(3) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations and has banned the venue indefinitely.



The Regulations empowers the GFA to order the closure of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed”.



The GFA Prosecutors have been tasked to proffer the appropriate Charges and for the Disciplinary Committee to sit on this matter expeditiously.



The Association has instructed the Competitions Department to fix the venues for the upcoming home matches of Karela United FC with due regards to the distance to be travelled by the away teams (note that matches can be fixed at the home of the away team, if required).



The GFA wishes to sound a strong note of caution to all members (especially all clubs) that the slightest harassment or attack on Match Officials (Referees, Match Commissioners, GFA Cameramen & Women, Venue Media Officers) and players shall be dealt with severely and swiftly.