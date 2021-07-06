GFA bans Asante Kotoko's Emmanuel Gyamfi for one game

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Asante Kotoko deputy captain, Emmanuel Gyamfi, has been given a one-game ban by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association.



Emmanuel Gyamfi has been charged for intentionally stamping on Inter Allies' player, Andy Okpe during a Premier League game.



"Emmanuel Gyamfi was charged for a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019," the GFA Disciplinary Committee stated.



Gyamfi has also been given a GH₵1000 fine and will miss Asante Kotoko's FA Cup game against Asokwa Deportivo.



Below is the full release by the GFA:



1. That Emmanuel Gyamfi is found guilty of the Charges.



2. A fine of GH¢1,000 is hereby imposed on Emmanuel Gyamfi in accordance with Article 6.1(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.



3. That Emmanuel Gyamfi is hereby handed a one-match ban in accordance with Article 12(b) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.



4. Emmanuel Gyamfi is warned that any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.



