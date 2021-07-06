You are here: HomeSports2021 07 06Article 1302790

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA bans Asante Kotoko's Emmanuel Gyamfi for one game

• Emmanuel Gyamfi will miss Asante Kotoko's FA Cup round of 16 game

• Gyamfi has also been given a GH₵1000 fine

• The winger was charged for stamping on Andy Okpe during a GPL

Asante Kotoko deputy captain, Emmanuel Gyamfi, has been given a one-game ban by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Emmanuel Gyamfi has been charged for intentionally stamping on Inter Allies' player, Andy Okpe during a Premier League game.

"Emmanuel Gyamfi was charged for a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019," the GFA Disciplinary Committee stated.

Gyamfi has also been given a GH₵1000 fine and will miss Asante Kotoko's FA Cup game against Asokwa Deportivo.

Below is the full release by the GFA:

1. That Emmanuel Gyamfi is found guilty of the Charges.

2. A fine of GH¢1,000 is hereby imposed on Emmanuel Gyamfi in accordance with Article 6.1(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

3. That Emmanuel Gyamfi is hereby handed a one-match ban in accordance with Article 12(b) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

4. Emmanuel Gyamfi is warned that any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.