GFA backs government’s ‘No Vaccination, No Entry’ policy for matches

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has backed the government’s decision to allow only people who have been fully vaccinated to entry into the various stadia when the Ghana Football season campaign gets underway.



The President’s advisor on health, Dr Nsiah Asare had earlier insisted that only fans with coronavirus cards will be allowed to watch the games at the various centres.



However, speaking at the 27th ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, the GFA President, Kurt Okraku stated they will comply with governments directive.



“We are engaging government to ensure we have more fans accessing our games, but one of the key requirements will be the need for all of us to ensure we are vaccinated to be able to access football,” Mr. Okraku said.



He added, “So what that means is that all our players and staff will be vaccinated – indeed that process has started, and all football fans who will want to access our games live at the various stadia, must prove they have received vaccination.”



The ‘No Vaccination, No Entry’ policy is a requirement for all fans attending games age 12 or older.



For spectators below age 12, they will be mandated to show proof of a negative rapid test from at least 48 hours before a match day.



Spectators for games have been increased from 20% to 25% for this season.