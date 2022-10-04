You are here: HomeSports2022 10 04Article 1635740

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

GFA appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Collins Kwasi Dei has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Ghana Football Association with immediate effect.

Collins Dei, a former Treasurer of Premium Bank Ghana Limited joins as a seasoned expert in Finance and Treasury with over 15 years’ experience in the banking sector.

He is a Chartered Management Accountant and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

He's also a member of the International Academy of Business and Financial Management (IABFM) and a Certified Financial Modeler.

Collins holds an MBA from the University of Professional Studies, Accra and a Bachelor's degree in Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Other newly appointed staff Members include:

Gloria Omari – Wiafe – Graphic Designer

Salim Adebayor Yusif – Marketing Manager

Shaban Mohammed Hanson – Communications Asst. & Football Statistician.