GFA appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

Collins Kwasi Dei has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Ghana Football Association with immediate effect.



Collins Dei, a former Treasurer of Premium Bank Ghana Limited joins as a seasoned expert in Finance and Treasury with over 15 years’ experience in the banking sector.



He is a Chartered Management Accountant and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).



He's also a member of the International Academy of Business and Financial Management (IABFM) and a Certified Financial Modeler.



Collins holds an MBA from the University of Professional Studies, Accra and a Bachelor's degree in Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon.



Other newly appointed staff Members include:



Gloria Omari – Wiafe – Graphic Designer



Salim Adebayor Yusif – Marketing Manager



Shaban Mohammed Hanson – Communications Asst. & Football Statistician.