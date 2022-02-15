GFA appoint referee for Super Clash between Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced Match Officials for the Super clash between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



The two biggest clubs in the history of Ghana football will face off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022, for the outstanding matchday 7 fixture.



Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe has been appointed Referees Committee of the GFA according to multiple reports.



Rustum will be assisted by Patrick Papala and Gilbert Adom Mensah as assistant line one and two respectively while Bashiru Dauda will be the fourth official for the big game on Sunday.



Twelves points separate Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak as Ghanaians anticipate the biggest game of the first round of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



