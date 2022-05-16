GFA applauded for Ashgold sanction on social media

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

The Ghana Football Association in a final verdict which was released today demoted Ashantigold to Division 2. The FA added that this verdict will take effect next season.



This sanction happened after Ashantigold's match week 34 game against Inter Allies last season was marked as fixed. The game ended 7-0 with one Inter Allies player Hashmin Musah scoring two own goals which he claims were to destroy the bet.



Ashgold President, their CEO Emmanuel Frimpong, Coach Thomas Duah, other officials, and some players have received bans from the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee today.



Ghanaians on social media were happy with the punishment, others were not happy with the delay in releasing the verdict but gave the FA thumbs up.









