You are here: HomeSports2022 01 07Article 1439830

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA announces groups and date for MTN FA cup round 32 draw

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

MTN FA Cup logo MTN FA Cup logo

Clubs who are through to the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup competition will know their opponents for this stage of the competition after the next live scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022, on Max TV and Adepa TV.

Dreams FC is the last team to join the list of qualified teams after their 4-0 win over Port City FC on Wednesday.

In all, Eleven (11) Premier League Clubs, Sixteen (16) Division One League Clubs, and Five(5) Division Two sides have advanced to this stage of the competition.

The Clubs have been zoned into four groups based on their geographical locations to reduce travelling time, cost and also to facilitate more derbies.

Tuesday’s draw promises to throw up some exciting games with an interesting blend of topflight and lower-tier sides in all four zones.

Below are the MTN FA Cup R32 draw groupings:

Group A
RTU

Tamale City

Bolga All-Stars

Wa Suntaa

Group B
Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea

Bechem Utd

Bofoakwa

Jinijini Eagles Soccer Academy

Young Apostles

Bibiani Goldstars

Berekum Freedom Fighters

Group C
Elmina Sharks

Ebusua Dwarfs

Skyy FC

Nzema Kotoko

Asokwa Deportivo

Kumawuman Utd

Eleven Wise FC

King Faisal

Karela Utd

First Klass Fc

Group D
Accra Hearts of Oak

Dreams Fc

Nania Fc

Golden Kicks

Kotoku Royals

Real Athletico

Legon Cities

Vision Fc

Akatsi All Stars

Heart of Lions