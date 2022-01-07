GFA announces groups and date for MTN FA cup round 32 draw

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022
Source: ghanafa.org
Clubs who are through to the Round of 32 of the MTN FA Cup competition will know their opponents for this stage of the competition after the next live scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022, on Max TV and Adepa TV.
Dreams FC is the last team to join the list of qualified teams after their 4-0 win over Port City FC on Wednesday.
In all, Eleven (11) Premier League Clubs, Sixteen (16) Division One League Clubs, and Five(5) Division Two sides have advanced to this stage of the competition.
The Clubs have been zoned into four groups based on their geographical locations to reduce travelling time, cost and also to facilitate more derbies.
Tuesday’s draw promises to throw up some exciting games with an interesting blend of topflight and lower-tier sides in all four zones.
Below are the MTN FA Cup R32 draw groupings:
Group A
RTU
Tamale City
Bolga All-Stars
Wa Suntaa
Group B
Aduana Stars
Berekum Chelsea
Bechem Utd
Bofoakwa
Jinijini Eagles Soccer Academy
Young Apostles
Bibiani Goldstars
Berekum Freedom Fighters
Group C
Elmina Sharks
Ebusua Dwarfs
Skyy FC
Nzema Kotoko
Asokwa Deportivo
Kumawuman Utd
Eleven Wise FC
King Faisal
Karela Utd
First Klass Fc
Group D
Accra Hearts of Oak
Dreams Fc
Nania Fc
Golden Kicks
Kotoku Royals
Real Athletico
Legon Cities
Vision Fc
Akatsi All Stars
Heart of Lions