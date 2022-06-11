GFA announce special security arrangements for DOL zone 1 & 3

Sports News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association at its meeting has put together special security arrangements for supervising and assisting security operations at four selected match venues this weekend.



The top-of-the-table clash between Tema Youth SC and Kotoko Royals FC at the Tema Sports Stadium, Susubribi SC vrs Liberty Professionals FC in Zone 3 has been flagged for special attention and monitoring.



In Zone 1, the match between Tamale City FC and Bolga All Stars FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2022, and the Bono derby between Nsoatreman FC and Unity FC.



The purpose of these extra security arrangements serves as part of the preventive measures of the Committee to ensure a much safer football environment in the last round of matches.



The GFA wishes to entreat clubs and stakeholders to cooperate with the safety and security committee to ensure adequate security before, during and after the duration of these selected matches.



The GFA also entreats all other clubs and stakeholders to ensure adequate arrangements for all the matches.



Match Commissioners and Referees have also been directed to ensure, without fail, that all matches start simultaneously at exactly 3 pm prompt.