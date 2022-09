GFA announce match Officials for Ghana Premier League matchweek 3

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

The betPawa Premier League continues this weekend at match venues across the country including the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak.



Below are the Match Officials for Week 3:



DATE: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23,2022



MATCH: ACCRA LIONS VS TAMALE CITY



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY AND GABRIEL BOATENG



4TH REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOURS



MATCH COMMISSIONERS: WILLIAM GIDIGLO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



LIVE ON STARTIMES







DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2022



MATCH: KOTOKU ROYALS VRS NSOATREMAN



VENUE: CAPE COAST STADIUM



REFEREE: SELORM KPORMEGBE



ASSISTANTS: ERIC NDEBUGRI AND BARNABAS AMENYO



4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON



MATCH COMMISSIONERS: CHRISTIAN ATSATSA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: LUKEMAN AYINDE



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS







DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2022



MATCH: R.T.U. VRS LEGON CITIES



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE



REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



ASSISTANTS: PETER DAWSA AND ROBERT ADUKO SUNDAY



4TH REFEREE: HASSIM YAKUBU



MATCH COMMISSIONERS: AMOAKO WILLIAMS



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MUNTAKA MOHAMMED



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED







DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2022



MATCH: ADUANA VRS SAMARTEX



VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU PARK



REFEREE: ALFAA BA ADEY



ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODOOM AND GEORGE OWUSU AMPONSAH



4TH REFEREE: MATHEW AYISU



MATCH COMMISSIONERS: ALHASSAN MOHAMMED



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA





DATE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2022



MATCH: GREAT OLYMPICS VRS KING FAISAL



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: JOSHUA SAMADJI



ASSISTANTS: KENNETH ARMOO AND SHERIFF KWEKU DUAH



4TH REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONERS: AWUDU DZANG



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS



LIVE ON STARTIMES







DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2022



MATCH: BIBIANI GOLDSTARS VRS BECHEM UNITED



VENUE: DUNS PARK, BIBIANI



REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME



ASSISTANTS: KOFI NYARKO BAKAI AND ADAM ALHAJI MUTTAWAKIL



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE DARKO



MATCH COMMISSIONERS: ALI PLATO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI





DATE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2022



MATCH: KARELA VRS DREAMS



VENUE: CAM PARK, AIYINASE



REFEREE: JACOB ASSAFUAH



ASSISTANTS: JAMES OSAFO AND HENRY ESSEL BEDIAKO



4TH REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY



MATCH COMMISSIONERS: MICHAEL FLETCHER



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE





MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO VRS HEARTS OF OAK



VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM, KUMASI



REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



ASSISTANTS: PATRICK PAPALA AND TIJANI MOHAMMED



4TH REFEREE: MUSAH MUBARAK



MATCH COMMISSIONERS: ADAM MUKAILA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI



LIVE ON STARTIMES





DATE: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2022



MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VRS MEDEAMA



VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU I PARK



REFEREE: ALBERT AZANTILOW



ASSISTANTS: HALILU ALHASSAN AND ABDULAI ABDUL SALAM



4TH REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM



MATCH COMMISSIONERS: ANDREW DERY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH