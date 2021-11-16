GFA announce date for MTN FA cup preliminary draw

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MTN FA Cup prelims draw is on Thursday





The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has announced the date for the preliminary draw of the 2021/2022 MTN FA Cup competition.



The association, via their website, ghanafa.org, announced that the draw for the first round would take place on Thursday, November 18.



The event will be telecast live on Max TV and the Startimes Adepa channel, where 48 Division One clubs will be paired with 44 Division Two clubs.



According to the FA, the 92 clubs have been grouped based on the regional locations of the teams. Thus, the Northern Zone and the Southern Zones to reduce travel costs and facilitate local derbies.



The 46 teams who will progress from the prelims will be paired with the 18 Ghana Premier League teams for the round of 64.