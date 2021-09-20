GFA agrees two-year deal with Milovan Rajevac – Report

Sports News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Barring any last-minute u-turn, Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac will be appointed head coach of the Black Stars, according to reports.



This is after the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association accepted the report by the three-member committee which was tasked to identify the next Black Stars coach.



The reports from some sports portals state that an agreement on remuneration has been reached between the Okraku-led FA and Milovan Rajevac’s team.



Coach ‘Milo’, it is understood will sign a two-year deal with the Black Stars with a task to win the AFCON and impress at the World Cup.



The agreement is also reported to have the blessing of the Minister of Youth and Sports who engaged officials of the GFA earlier today.



Milo’s two-year contract will run on a $45,000-per-month contract and other bonuses.

Milo’s second coming was made possible by the dismissal of Charles Akonnor who as per the FA’s statement failed to meet to expectations.





The 3-man ad-hoc committee led by Randy Abbey considered a host of coaches and settled on Milovan Rajevac as the next Ghana coach.



Milo, as per the reports will be assisted by former Ghana winger Otto Addo who currently is the assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund.



Milo is fondly remembered for leading Ghana to the quarter-final and final of the 2010 World Cup and AFCON respectively.