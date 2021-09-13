GFA Vice President Mark Addo chairs committee to look for new Black Stars coach

Sports News of Monday, 13 September 2021
• C. K. Akonnor and his assistants have been shown the exit door
• Mark Addo will chair the committee to find a new Black Stars coach
• Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr. Randy Abbey are also part of the committee to find the new Black Stars coach
The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association have chosen Vice President Mark Addo as the leader of the committee tasked to find another Black Stars coach.
The committee have been given three days (72 hours) to find a suitable coach for the senior national team, the Black Stars.
This follows GFA’s decision to part ways with coach Charles Akonnor and his two assistants after Ghana’s uninspiring start in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.
Charles Akonnor and his two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars, supervised a Black Stars team that was outplayed by Ethiopia in Ghana and outclassed by South Africa in Johannesburg.
In a communique to the press, the FA said the decision to sack Akonnor and his team "follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa".
“The Executive Council has formed a three (3) Member Committee made up of Vice President Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida, and Dr. Randy Abbey to find a Head Coach and Assistant Coaches for the Black Stars within the next 72 hours,” the statement added.
