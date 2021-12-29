You are here: HomeSports2021 12 29Article 1433734

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanafa.org

GFA Safety and Security Committee appoints coordinators for three matches

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Football Association logo Ghana Football Association logo

The Safety and Security Committee of the Ghana Football Association at its meeting last week decided to designate officials to supervise and assist security operations at three selected matches venues this week.

The outstanding GPL match between Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Berekum Chelsea FC at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and the MTN FA Cup match between Karela United FC and Medeama SC at the CAM Park Aiyinase are the first matches to receive attention.

The top of the table clash between Aduana FC and Asante Kotoko SC in Dormaa on Saturday shall climax the activities of the Committee.

The purpose of these designations forms part of preventive measures of the Committee to ensure a much safer football environment in the course of the season.

The GFA wishes to entreat clubs and stakeholders to accord these officials the maximum support before, during, and after the duration of these selected matches.

There will be other observers at other centres too.

Newsleading news icon

The National Cathedral is expected to be ready by March 2024

Here’s how much you need to pay to be a member of the National Cathedral

Businessleading business icon

An Emirates Airline plane | File photo

Emirates Airlines' indefinite flight cancellation: All you need to know

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Television Presenter, Delay

Age and money does not matter in a relationship - Delay

Africaleading africa news icon

Qatar's Banana Island as used on the Sierra Leonean Xmas card

Sierra Leone regrets using Qatar’s Banana Island for official Xmas card

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

If only Ghanaians could understand and bear a little longer with President Nana Akufo-Addo