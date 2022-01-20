GFA President declines to apologize for supervising worst AFCON in Ghana's history

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association parried a question on if he will apologize for Ghana’s poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



When quizzed on if he owes Ghanaians an apology over the humiliation suffered by the country at the AFCON, Kurt Okraku offered a hazy response.



He instead urged calm and preached for support for the Black Stars and the FA as they seek to turnaround the poor showing at the AFCON.



While appreciating the fury that has greeted the country’s exit from the AFCON, Kurt Okraku urged Ghanaian to rather channel their energies into helping the FA reform the team.



“The performance of the team is not what we expect. I understand how bad we are all hurt, me inclusive. It beholds on all of us to speak our minds but stay together as a family, help each other and build a family that will truly represent Ghana,” he said on Asempa FM when he was asked by host of their morning show if he will apologize.



Kurt Okraku also laughed off calls for him to resign, stressing that it is time for togetherness and not disintegration.



He said that the FA under his tenure has implemented some policies which will turn around Ghana football for the better in the coming years.



“When we set out to do this job, I made it very clear that we need to fix the very foundation of our game and the numerous policies rolled are already showing signs. We are in the right direction with the revival of our league.



“Black Stars didn’t do well but it beholds on all of us to stay together as a family to find the right solution for the Black Stars. The government gave us all the support. We’ve come out from the first round which is not good at all. None of us is happy but it beholds on all of us to stay together and fixt it”.



The Black Stars lost two and drew one of three games against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.



Ghana finished the tournament with just a point with no victory and bottom of Group C.