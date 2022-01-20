GFA President breaks silence on AFCON exit, defends players, Milovan Rajevac

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Black Stars knocked out of AFCON



Ghanaians demand dismissal of Milovan Rajevac



Kurt Okraku calls for calm



Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association has offered a spirited defence of the 28-man team that represented Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kurt Okraku insists that at the time of the call-up, the players invited by Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac were the best he could call.



The GFA President dared critics to come up with three players who are better than those who were invited by coach Milovan Rajevac.



“I’ve heard a lot of commentaries about the players selected by Milo and I wonder why there are complaints. The 28 players selected are the best available to Ghana as at the time the team was announced.



“I will be surprised if you can give me three names who deserved call-ups but were not called. Every player deserved a call-up. Coach Milovan and his technical team selected the players and we stuck by them,” he said.



Kurt Okraku also praised the players for what he observes to be a show of passion and discipline throughout their camping in Qatar and in Cameroon.



He said that the Black Stars players never mentioned money and were focused on winning the trophy for Ghana.



“I have never worked with a group of dedicated Black Stars players like I had in Qatar and Cameroon. All the players gave up their maximum best, they were dedicated and went there to win and were very disciplined.



“The truth must be told that this is a group of players who didn’t speak about money, never discussed money and had the ultimate decision to win for Ghana but unfortunately, it didn’t happen, he added.



The quality of the team that represented Ghana at the 2021 AFCON has become an issue of concern after the below-par performance of the players in their three games played at the tournament.



The Black Stars lost two and drew one of three games against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.



Ghana finished the tournament with just a point with no victory to their credit.