GFA President Simeon-Okraku visits Queens and Princesses in Prampram

Sports News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku on Friday, visited two female national teams - Black Queens and Black Princesses at the Ghanaman Soccer center of Excellence, Prampram. The teams have been in camp for two weeks, preparing for their respective assignments.



With him were GFA Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah. Others included Director of the National Teams Department and Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante and Coordinator of the female National teams, Adjoa Bajor.



‘’When you know your business, let the World know you know your business. Let the World hate you for knowing your business, its better’’ President Simeon-Okraku told members of the two technical teams.



‘’Preparations include you getting the right equipment for the job. For the Queens, you have a game against Nigeria and I am sure you know and I am sure you read about the Nigerian players.



‘’If we don’t win against the Falcons we are out of the AFCON so I want to see a working staff who are hungry for success and people who truly know their opponents.



‘’When you are going into a fight, you must know your opponent inside out and when you know your opponent inside out and you prepare and pray, you know you are fully ready. When you have a fight and you go in without knowing your opponent, it’s a loss in advance.



‘’We need to really dedicate ourselves to this job, because it’s this job that will bring us happiness and the social recognition that we desire. You can only be successful if you gave your heart and soul to this job’’ he added.



President Simeon-Okraku later assured the teams that the GFA is working on some international friendly matches ahead of their respective assignments.



The Black Queens are preparing to take on Nigeria in the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers while the Black Princesses are also preparing for the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifiers.