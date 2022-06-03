GFA President Kurt Okraku applauds Kotoko after GPL title triumph

Sports News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has congratulated Asante Kotoko for winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.



The FA boss has also urged the reds to look at the bigger picture by aiming to make a mark in Africa.



The reds needed just a point to lift their 26th league title in what has been a blistering campaign for the porcupine warriors.



It was a match day 29 outstanding game which was rescheduled after a last minute postponement from the Ghana Football Association.



Ahead of the game, there was a lot of talk about the intriguing goal king race between Yaw Annor and Frank Mbella as there was just a goal separating them.



Yaw Annor indeed underlined why he is that special for the miners as he scored the opening goal for the miners in some style.



The in-form striker was played through after a mistake in the middle of the park by Kotoko but still had work to do as he cut inside Andrew Appau before bending the ball beyond goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim for the opener in the 10th minute.



In the 67th minute as Maxwell Agyemang headed home a brilliant free kick which was effected by Ibrahim Imoro to draw Kotoko level.

"It's a fabulous day and it has been a fabulous season. GPL trophy goes to the reds of Gh. Good job guys but hey, it's time to work even harder as africa beckons!!! #BringBackTheLove" he wrote on his Facebook page.



Kotoko will represent Ghana in the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.