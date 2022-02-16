GFA, NSA, others to hold stakeholders meeting ahead of Super Clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) will hold a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 ahead of the Ghana Premier League Super Clash between rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



The meeting will come off at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports stadium at 11am.



The meeting will bring together the major stakeholders who are directly connected with the organization of football events in Ghana.



The GFA will be represented by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and Members of the GFA Safety and Security Committee, Staff from the Competitions and Communications Department as well Referees Manager Alex Kotey. Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority will lead the team from the NSA.



Representatives of both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko SC have been invited.



Others include, representatives of the National Security Coordinator, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ambulance Service, Ghana Red Cross Society, Ghana Fire Service, the Police MTTD and the Ghana League Clubs Association.



The Medical Directorate of the Civil Service Clinic and the National Investigations Bureau will also be in attendance.



The stakeholders meeting will discuss among other things key elements that are needed for the organization of the game i.e., Security, media accreditation, medical, ticketing, emergency projections and logistical issues.



Some major decisions will also be taken at the meeting to ensure a successful organization of the event.



The game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022.