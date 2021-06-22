GFA, NSA, other stakeholders meet to strategize for Super Clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The first phase of the stakeholder engagement for the Premier League game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko has ended successfully.



The session was led by top officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) led by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi.



Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association Kudjoe Fianoo was on hand to make valuable contributions to the meeting.



The meeting was also attended by Kwame Opare Addo, Communications Manager, Board Member Alhaji Akanbi and Charles Kwarteng, Commercial Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak. Asante Kotoko CEO Yaw Amponsah represented his outfit.



A Member of the GFA Safety and Security Committee John Ansah chaired the meeting with support from Sena Akoto-Ampaw, Head of the Competitions Department and Julius Ben Emunah, Secretary to the Safety and Security Committee and Club Licensing Manager of the GFA.



The meeting discussed among other things, key elements that needed attention before, during and after the match. They include, Security, Accreditation for Media and other service providers, Medical, Ticketing, Emergency projections and contingencies, Protocol issues, logistics and transportation.



The aforementioned areas were holistically discussed to ensure a successful organization of the match.



Representatives of the National Security Coordinator, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ambulance Service, Bureau of National Investigations, Ghana Red Cross Society, Ghana Fire Service and the Police MTTD were present in the meeting.



The Ghana Health Service also sent two medical Doctors to the meeting to address the gathering on medical arrangements and COVID-19 protocols.



There shall another engagement on Friday to sharpen the rough edges ahead of the game on Sunday.



The game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.