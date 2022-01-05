GFA Licence D coaching course for Western Region takes off at Takoradi

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course for Western Region has commenced in the regional capital Takoradi.



The training course began on Monday, January 3, 2022.



In all, about thirty-five applicants who applied through the Western Regional Football Association (WRFA) are taking part in the training – which is the basic certificate that is required to coach at the Juvenile level and for future top-up course ranging from Licence C to Pro Licence.



Some of the key areas include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardiovascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.



Participants are also being taken through series of practical sessions. The sessions are led by astute GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.



A representative of the Regional Minister, Charles Cobbina and Executive Council Members of the Western Regional Football Association graced the opening ceremony as special guests.