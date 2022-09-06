GFA Gen. Secretary 'defends' Otto Addo over inclusion of injured players in squad for Brazil, Nicaragua friendlies

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo is not perturbed about the four injured players named in Ghana's 29-man-squad for the pre-FIFA World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Concerns have been raised about the names of Thomas Partey, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, and Benjamin Tetteh because the aforementioned players are currently injured.



However, the General Secretary of the GFA has urged Ghanaians to calm down because they are not privy to what the coach knows regarding the fitness of the aforementioned players.



"Let's allow the coach to work because he knows what I and you do not know concerning the fitness of the players. It's true they are injured but maybe they will be available for the games and that is why they are in the squad," Prosper Harrison Addo said in an interview with Asempa FM.



Black Stars coach, Otto Addo on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, announced his 29-man-squad for friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua with known faces Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Thomas Partey included.



The Black Stars will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve, France before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







