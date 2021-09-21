GFA/FIFA to organise Beach Soccer coaching course for coaches

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in collaboration with the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) would organise a coaching course for Beach Soccer Coaches on November 23-26, this year.



The three-day Coaching Course would witness thirty coaches from the various Beach Soccer Clubs in the country participating in the event.



Mr. Angelo Schirinzi, a Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Beach Soccer expert, is expected to arrive in Ghana to conduct the course.



Mr. Bernard Lippert, the GFA Technical Director and Director of Coaching Education Professor Joseph Mintah are also expected to coordinate the course.



According to the GFA, the Beach Soccer Coaching Course forms part of the GFA and Beach Soccer Committee’s preparations as they await the lifting of the ban on activities at Beaches.