GFA Executive Council to hold emergency meeting on Wednesday

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will meet on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Boardroom of the GFA Secretariat.



The Council’s emergency meeting has been necessitated by the recent incidents of violence at some match venues.



The GFA is expected to come out with an official statement after Wednesday’s meeting and outline ways of curbing the recent unfortunate happenings.



The meeting is expected to begin at 11 am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association in Accra.



