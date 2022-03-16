GDSF launches 24th edition Deaflympics games in Accra

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

The Ghana Deaf Sports Federation (GDSF) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority and ASA Plus Destinations, has launched the 24th edition of the 2022 Deaflympics Games to mobilized funds ahead of the tournament.



The 24th Summer Deaflympics games with the theme, “equality” would begin on Sunday, May 1, and end on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.



Mr Jonathan Amuah, the President of GDSF said, the federation had for the past years been faced with financial difficulties especially, airfares for players to participate in international tournaments.



He said it was now time to give adequate attention to Deaf sports in the country to ensure its growth as well as its ability to promote social inclusion, hence the need for corporate Ghana to support them to participate in the global event.



Mr Amuah also called on the media to support their efforts by ensuring regular and constant promotions on their platforms.



“The media must help us so that people would hear and read about deaf sports, for them to know how important deaf sport is helping to develop our society.



"We have gone through a lot of challenges anytime we want to travel for international events, but with ASA Plus Destinations to support us, we would do our best this year.”



Mr Kingsley Kweku Nkansah Asah, the Vice President of the GDSF, said the 2021 Population Census, showed that 470,737 persons in the country had different levels of deaf disabilities.



This is said, meant that there were many people living with disability, and called for more attention to be given to the deaf people.



He said the Association’s aim was to develop deaf sports personalities, by expanding access, promoting, and empowering sports persons with deaf disabilities, and supporting their skills and talents with exposure to new sports ideas.



Mr Abraham Sarbeng, the Managing Director of ASA Plus Destinations, pledged the company’s support in mobilising funds for Ghana’s contingent for the Deaflympics Games.



Deaflympic Games also known as World Games for the Deaf are a series of multi-sport events for Deaf athletes to compete at the elite level.