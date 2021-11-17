GCB Bank renews sponsorship of GCB Tournament of Champions, GCB Golf competitions League

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: GCB Bank

GCB Bank Ltd has once again fulfilled its pledge and commitment, for the fourth successive year, to golf at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi. The gesture further cements the partnership between the bank and the club.



The sponsorship covers the GCB Tournament of Champions, an end of year tournament reserved for winners of all handicap-qualifying competitions at the club in the year. It also covers the GCB Competitions League which rewards the top three golfers in all competitions during the year.



At a short ceremony held at the club today, Tuesday 16th November 2021, the GCB Regional Manager, Mr. George Ackorful, presented a cheque to the Management of Royal Golf Club, Kumasi for the sponsorship amount. He was accompanied by the staff of the bank.





Mr. Ackorful indicated that the continued sponsorship of the GCB Tournament of Champions and the GCB Competitions League is a clear indication of support for the promotion of golfing excellence at the club. He confirmed that the bank will formally launch their G-Money product during the GCB Tournament of Champions scheduled for the middle of next month. He was very hopeful of high patronage of G-Money at the club. He believes it will help drive the club’s shift to electronic payments.



Receiving the sponsorship cheque on behalf of Management of Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, Prof Bernard Kofi Baiden, Head of Operations, recounted how the bank has partnered with the club over the past four years.



He indicated Management’s appreciation of the bank’s support in such an important end of year competition set aside for winners throughout the year. Participation in the GCB Tournament of Champion has now because of the focus of many golfers at the club.



This has, in no doubt, increased the overall participation of golfers in all competitions at the club. Prof Baiden confirmed at the ceremony that the club has put together a special beginners’ package for GCB bank staff and encouraged them to take advantage and play golf more regularly.