Press Releases of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: GCB Bank

GCB Bank puts in tailor-made services for customer satisfaction

Kofi Adomakoh, the Managing Director of GCB Bank

GCB Bank reopened its Derby Avenue Branch at a ceremony held on 4th January 2020.



The branch was commissioned by Mr Kofi Adomakoh, the Managing Director.



In delivering his speech, the Managing Director acknowledged and thanked the customers for their loyalty and patronage.



He reiterated GCB’s renewed commitment to providing quality service and dominate the Ghana banking sector leveraging technology and bespoke products.



The branch was reopened in response to the growth in business in the area and increasing demand of our customers to deliver convenient, prompt and speedy services.



The reopening was warmly received by customers who are predominately traders in the central business district. They pledged their support and patronage of the products and services of the Bank.



The branch will be manned by an experienced staff headed by Mr Richard Acquaye who has served the Bank in various capacities for over 26 years.



Present at the ceremony were the Deputy Managing Director - Finance, Head -Consumer Banking, Mr John Adamah, Accra Area Manager, Mr Fred Andoh-Bissue and other key stakeholders.

