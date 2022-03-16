GBA told to postpone Boxing League for musical concert at Bukom Boxing Arena

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Trust Sports Emporium Limited (TSEL) has out rented the Bukom Boxing Arena for a musical concert and thus informed the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to either postpone or move the Ghana Professional Boxing League scheduled for March 19, 2022, to another hall at the arena.



The Ghana Professional Boxing League which began a month ago in Feburay has witnessed high spectatorship from boxing fanatics with many anticipating another epic action on Saturday.



The GBA rented the Bukom Boxing Arena for the Ghana Professional Boxing League bouts which take place once every fortnight.



However, the TSEL argue that before their contract with the GBA, they had already rented the venue out for a musical concert.



“As communicated to you, the Bukom Boxing Arena was booked and paid on 14 February 2022 for an event on 19 March 2022 even before your maiden event was held,” a letter signed by TSEL’s John Yaw Nimohi stated.



The GBA has so far held two boxing league concerts at the Bukom Arena and were looking forward to host the 3rd edition this week.



According to the letter dated March 15. 2022, TSEL urged the GBA to revert the Boxing League to the Ga Mashie Arena while the main arena is used for the music concert.



Read the full statement below



TSEL/GBA//06/2022 The President, Ghana Boxing Authority 15 March, 2022 Accra



Dear Sir, RE: RE-ARRANGEMENT ON VENUE. Your letter dated 14 March 2022 with reference number GBA/ADM/S04/22 refers



The Trust Sports Emporium Limited (TSEL) as an institution makes revenue from the rental of its facilities. As a policy, TSEL works to maximize usage of all the facilities in the Emporium. The Emporium facilities are designed to host sports, entertainment and social activities. The procedure for rental and usage of the facility requires formal booking and payment of a deposit. This, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is fully aware of.



The maiden edition of the Ghana Professional Boxing League took place at the Bukom Boxing Arena on 19 February, 2022. And as stated in your letter, you decided to shift facility venue from your earlier preferred Ga Mashie Hall to the Bukom Boxing Arena after this event.







As communicated to you, the Bukom Boxing Arena was booked and paid on 14 February, 2022 for an event on 19 March, 2022 even before your maiden event was held. This makes TSEL legally liable to the client and creates a legal obligation for us to ensure that the client enjoys the usage of the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Attached is a copy of the bookings and receipt of the payment made



We are therefore unable to offer you the Bukom Boxing Arena for your event on 19 March, 2022. To respond directly to the issue you raised in your letter about a first instance, we wish to state that in that particular situation, you had communicated verbally your preference to use the Ga Mashie Hall for the Ghana Professional Boxing League on the basis of which reservations were effected and an invoice issued. However, you changed venue from the Ga Mashie Hall to the Bukom Boxing per your letter dated 24 January 2022. We then informed you that the Bukom Boxing Arena had already been booked and paid for on 19 January 2022, for an event scheduled for 5th February, 2022.



We wish to assure you that the Emporium has the capacity to host multiple events on the same day. This requires special security and crowd management arrangements which we have already designed.



We also wish to inform you that Friday, 18th March, 2022 and Sunday 20th March 2022 are available for your consideration. For the avoidance of doubt, we attached an appendix to provide a summary of correspondence and facts concerning the issue with the 19th March 2022 date.



Whilst we fully support the GBA in the development of boxing, we are mindful of the legal obligation we owe to clients that book and pay for usage of our facilities.



Thank you for your usual cooperation.



Sincerely yours,



JOHN YAW NIMOHI (AG. MANAGING DIRECTOR) CC.



Board Chairperson/TSEL Minister of Youth and Sports Director General/SSNIT Divisional Commander/Ghana Police Service IMAX Media



