GBA suspends former IBF champ Commey indefinitely

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey has been suspended by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for acts of disrespect and misconduct.



The suspension took effect on Monday, 17 January 2022.



“In your case, you were seen in a viral video interview where you insulted and attacked the dignity of all GBA board members and maligned the activities of the Ghana Boxing Authority including the upcoming Ghana Professional Boxing League and maliciously attacked the integrity of GBA President without any provocations,” a statement issued by the GBA and signed by its President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, noted.



The statement continued: “You said, among other unprintable statements in the said interview, that you are not fighting under the flag of Ghana and for that matter, you are not under the GBA as the mandatory Professional Boxing Authority in Ghana.”



It added: “The GBA deems your acts as serious misconduct and disrespect and therefore suspends you indefinitely and withdraw all required courtesies put on you as a Ghanaian professional boxer and a former world champion.”



The GBA has also suspended, indefinitely, the manager of the boxer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Streetwise Promotions, Michael Amo-Bediako.



According to the GBA, the manager of the boxer was suspended for failing to remit a percentage sum of their purse to the Authority, according to the rules and regulations of the body, and also for sidelining local coaches when boxers were due for world title championship abroad.



