GBA congratulates Alfred Lamptey, Samuel Takyi, others for winning SWAG awards

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has congratulated Alfred 'Bokum Bomba' Lamptey, Samuel Takyi and other members for winning awards at the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards Gala on Friday, December 17, 2021.



Lamptey won SWAG Best Boxer of the Year while Samuel Takyi won SWAG Sports Personality of the Year.



Lamptey had an amazing year winning 4 belts in two fights and also taking wins to 9 and 7 by way of knockout whereas Takyi won Ghana's first Olympic medal in 29 years at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic games.



In a statement dated December 20, 2021, the GBA had sent a special message to Lamptey and urged him to reach a higher pedestal with his enormous abilities.



"The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wishes to congratulate the reigning WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight Champion and UBO African Featherweight champion, Alfred Lamptey for being named as the 2021 professional boxer of year by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) at the Accra International Conference Centre for the 46th SWAG awards night last Saturday.



Alfred Lamptey, the GBA believes in your ability to keep your head above water as you look forward to achieving more success domestically and at the global level", GBA wrote.



The GBA further congratulated its members who were awarded including Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi.



"On behalf of stakeholders within the professional boxing enclave, the GBA expresses profound gratitude to SWAG for this high-rated recognition and award to one of our finest young boxers and a world title prospect.



"The GBA is highly optimistic that this recognition accorded you, will go a long way to motivate you to do your utmost best to live up to the billing of winning more laurels including a world title in no time. It will undoubtedly ignite the passion of your colleagues and young up and coming boxers to do their utmost best to emulate you.



"The GBA will like to seize the opportunity to congratulate Mr George Lamptey for winning the SWAG Sports Administrator of the year 2021, Coach Ofori Asare for the SWAG best Coach of the year 2021 and Samuel Takyi for emerging the SWAG ultimate sports personality of the year 2021."