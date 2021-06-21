GBA Presidential aspirant Dr. Manly-Spaine congratulates Dogboe

Sports News of

Source: GNA

Dr. Henry Manly-Spain a Presidential aspirant of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) elections, has congratulated Isaac Dogboe for winning his featherweight bout against Adam Lopez on points in Las Vegas, United States of America (USA) to claim the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Featherweight title.



The former WBO Bantamweight champion won via a majority victory decision on 97-93, 96-94 and 95-95 on the cards of the judges.



Dr. Manly-Spain commended his cornermen led by Barry Hunter and urged Dogboe to be focused as he prepares to get another world title shot.



“I believe in Isaac Dogboe as a champion, that is why I boldly said Ghana is about to get more world champions in the next four years.



“Our nation is blessed with talent in sports, and with a little push of motivation we can achieve more.



“I am really happy, he fought a very good fight against a tough opponent and won in style. On behalf of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), we say Ayeekoo, and we are waiting for the world title, once again I say congratulations,” he expressed.



Dogboe, 26 has picked up a second straight win to improve his record to 22-2 15 kos.



Judge Dave Moretti had the action even at 95-95, overruled by judges Chris Migliore (97-93) and Don Trella (96-94) who ruled in favor of Dogboe in a spirited featherweight battle that landed on ESPN2 due to NCAA World Series coverage running long on ESPN.